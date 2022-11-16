A two-vehicle collision at Elm and Cedar streets in Potsdam on Monday evening sent two people to Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Courtesy of Potsdam Fire Department

POTSDAM — Potsdam fire and rescue responded to two collisions within about a half hour of each other on Monday evening.

At 5:22 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the first collision near 6603 Route 56. Firefighters say they arrived three minutes later and assessed the occupants and also started traffic control on the highway. Potsdam Rescue Squad arrived, but none of those involved needed to be taken to a hospital. Potsdam police turned the scene over to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, since it happened just over the village boundary.

