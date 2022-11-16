POTSDAM — Potsdam fire and rescue responded to two collisions within about a half hour of each other on Monday evening.
At 5:22 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the first collision near 6603 Route 56. Firefighters say they arrived three minutes later and assessed the occupants and also started traffic control on the highway. Potsdam Rescue Squad arrived, but none of those involved needed to be taken to a hospital. Potsdam police turned the scene over to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, since it happened just over the village boundary.
Firefighters were back in service at 5:50 p.m., and four minutes later were dispatched to the second collision, this one at the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. Firefighters arrived less than two minutes later, followed by Potsdam rescue. Two occupants were sent to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, firefighters said. Johnson’s Towing removed both vehicles.
Potsdam fire officials said 17 firefighters responded to both incidents.
Potsdam village police and the county sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for whether any citations or charges were filed in the incidents.
