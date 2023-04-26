Potsdam floods tied to runoff; fixes eyed

One of Potsdam’s crosstown canal inlets is north of Potsdam High School where Stevie’s Trail meets the parking lot, beginning the mile journey to the Raquette River at two points on school grounds. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Village officials say backyard flooding in the neighborhood of Pleasant, Broad and Waverly streets is a result of runoff accumulation, rather than flooding of the underground crosstown canal.

“Although the crosstown (canal) has continued to flow, no remarkable accumulation has been noted,” according to Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson. “This backs the opinion of the engineer we had look at the property that it’s accumulation of runoff trapped in peoples’ backyards.”

