POTSDAM — Village officials say backyard flooding in the neighborhood of Pleasant, Broad and Waverly streets is a result of runoff accumulation, rather than flooding of the underground crosstown canal.
“Although the crosstown (canal) has continued to flow, no remarkable accumulation has been noted,” according to Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson. “This backs the opinion of the engineer we had look at the property that it’s accumulation of runoff trapped in peoples’ backyards.”
Village workers pumped yards on Pleasant Street during the week of April 10 and “since then there has been no further comm from folks in that area,” he told village trustees during their April 17 meeting.
Residents from that neighborhood earlier this year addressed the village board and asked for help with significant flooding in their backyards, some years enough to paddle a canoe from house to house.
During a special joint meeting of the Board of Trustees and Planning Board on Monday evening, officials saw a presentation from students of Erik C. Backus, a Clarkson University civil and environmental engineering professor.
The presentation suggests the runoff is accumulating because the crosstown canal is not being able to handle discharge water from runoff or storm events. They believe the canal is clogged with debris, which could be cleaned out with a hydrovac device inserted into the canal through manholes.
They also suggested adding pre-cast box culverts to shore up the canal beneath Canal Street, where they said the ceiling and sides of the canal are collapsing.
In addition to that, they suggested constructing biofiltration swales at the northern and southern inlets. Basic biofiltration swales are vegetation-lined channels designed to remove suspended solids from stormwater. The shallow, concentrated flow allows for the vegetation to filter stormwater.
The students’ estimated the total cost of the repairs around $4.8 million, with a $75,000 estimate for annual maintenance.
The subterranean crosstown canal is a 150-year-old network of subterranean canals and pipes designed to drain what at the time was a less populated village built around agriculture. And now due to climate change causing snow to contain more water, snowmelt turns into a volume the system wasn’t designed to handle.
The canal has two inlets. One is at the southern end of Potsdam High School on Leroy Street. The other is north of the high school where Stevie’s Trail meets the parking lot. It surfaces west of Maynard Street and passes under the CSX railroad tracks and Smalley Lane before reaching the Raquette River.
In December 2021, Clarkson University professors Mr. Backus and Allen M. Gontz talked to a Times reporter and went into detail about the canal’s condition and history.
They described the canal as a “spider web” beneath the surface of the village.
It was originally constructed in the 1850s and 1860s, and modified in the 1890s, when Potsdam was “basically a swamp that turned into more of an industrialized sandstone mine.”
“To enable the village to be where it is, they established a canal system” that drains into the river, Mr. Backus said at the time.
The system is now “in various states of repair,” he said.
“Some places it’s been fully repaired, other places it caves in relatively regularly,” he said.
The system is a hodgepodge of sandstone, wooden trough, concrete and various pipes.
Changes to the landscape over the last 150 or so years have inadvertently created conditions that led to flooding in the village.
Mr. Backus cited as an example the pavement at the high school, which stops rainwater from percolating into the ground, creating runoff that can flood the nearby canal system. In addition to water levels in the canal causing problems, the Raquette River water levels also influence when the system floods.
“Each time the elevation of the water pool on the receiving end of the canal changes its elevation … that has the possibility to backwater into the canal,” Mr. Gontz said. “There’s an interplay between the river level itself and the canal that is not well understood either.”
“We might have to do things like working with Brookfield when there’s a major water event to lower the canal where it empties to allow all the water to drain out of the town of Potsdam,” he added.
He also says climate change is a big factor influencing where and when the canal floods.
“Based on all the data that’s available … maybe we won’t see long periods of snow, but when it does snow, it has more moisture content in it,” Mr. Backus said. “This is an area that’s going to get wetter instead of drier.”
