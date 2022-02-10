POTSDAM — The village has received a new $160,000 Zamboni ice resurfacing machine for Pine Street Arena, but it may not be put to use until next year.
Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz said the village was supposed to receive it last year, but it didn’t come in until earlier this week. The delay is “not really any fault of Zamboni,” Mr. Smutz, said, citing pandemic-related “shipping, distribution problems around the world.”
He said it may not be used until next year due to timing and mechanical differences between the old and new machines.
“It kind of becomes a question of, if we’re going to use it … when we get to this weekend we’ll have a month of ice left.”
Mr. Smutz added that arena workers need to be specially trained because the two resurfacers are different under the hood. The old Zamboni is electrical with a charger, and the new one is powered by a lithium ion battery, and “there’s a lot of different components (on the old machine) that would have to have constant maintenance on it.”
“The new one is set up so … there should be less things we’ll have to tackle that would be major issues with us,” he said.
Regardless of what happens next year, he said the Zamboni will be up and running for the 2022-23 ice season.
Mr. Smutz is also considering selling ad space on the new Zamboni.
“If somebody was maybe looking to put some advertising … maybe they would sponsor for a month or something like that,” he said.
Mr. Smutz said the village ordered the new Zamboni to have more orange than blue. He said many teams in the area have blue as a school color, so they went with more orange to represent the Potsdam Central Sandstoners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.