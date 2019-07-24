POTSDAM — A centerpiece of the village’s Ives Park waterfront is going to be getting some much needed TLC thanks to a state grant that dates back to 2016.
“At long last, the village has received a grant agreement for the Ives, Garner and Fall Island Park renovations,” Fred J. Hanss, Potsdam’s planning and development director, said. “It took a while to get a grant agreement from the (state) Dormitory Authority for that. That award actually goes back to 2016 and it’s taken that long before we could enter into a grant agreement but I think it will be worth it.”
The village will receive a reimbursable $65,000 grant to be used to replace the roof on the Ives Park gazebo and install new LED interior lighting, to make it more energy efficient, Mr. Hanns said.
The work has been recommended by Mr. Hanns and village Department of Public Works Superintendent James Corbett to be put out for competitive bid, with work to be completed this fall.
“Really it’s going to make a big difference in our lighting costs and it’s going to make the Ives Park gazebo and again that’s kind of a centerpiece of our formal downtown waterfront park and it’s just in really bad shape,” Mr. Hanss said.
At Garner and Fall Island parks, the existing high-pressure sodium lighting fixtures will be replaced with new LED poles and heads, which will be the same model and manufacturer as the LEDs in Ives Park and the Main Street bridges.
That work is expected to be done during the spring of next year.
“The ones that are used now are probably installed in the late 1970s or early 1980s, so they’re pedestrian-scale height, high-pressure sodium lights,” Mr. Hanss said.
The grant funding was applied for on behalf of the village by Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, and secured through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, Mr. Hanss said.
“He was very helpful and very gracious in getting this funding for us and so the fact that he was able to help us is greatly appreciated,” Mr. Hanss said.
Sen. Griffo told the Times in an emailed statement July 24 that he was pleased to have secured funding that will help to enhance several parks in the village.
“It is important that we ensure that these community spaces are modernized, energy efficient, inviting and safe places for residents, visitors and families to gather,” Sen. Griffo said. “I am looking forward to seeing the final product once these projects are completed.”
