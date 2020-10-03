POTSDAM — The village Board of Trustees will hold two hearings prior to its regular meeting Monday.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the board will be open to hear public comment about the possibility of relinquishing a portion of Cottage Street, between Waverly and Leroy streets, to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said this week that the item won’t come up for a vote at the Monday meeting and that plans are still being finalized between the village and the hospital. Currently, all the surrounding properties on either side of that section of the street are owned by the hospital.
Village Administrator Greg O. Thompson said the hospital would likely use the space for additional parking. He added that the hospital has indicated it would agree to help adjust the flow of traffic, specifically for the crossing at Leroy Street, so that students could still get to the Potsdam Central School District Campus safely.
Both officials indicated that an appraised price hasn’t been established yet.
Following the Cottage Street hearing, the board will also hear public comment on a proposed law to prohibit parking on the east side of Prospect Street from 7 Prospect St., to the corner of Gilmore Street.
