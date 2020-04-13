POTSDAM — Two public hearings for a proposed local law and the annexation of 1.2 acres of land at Norwood Cemetery are scheduled as part of the Town Board’s first Zoom Technologies meeting tonight.
The public can find a link to the live-streamed board meeting at the town website at www.potsdamny.us.
The proposed six-month moratorium on the application, permit, construction, development or installation of battery energy storage systems in the town addresses an increase in local interest in alternative energy sources resulting in the installation of battery energy storage systems to store energy for sale to third parties produced by solar systems and other alternative energy sources.
Under the proposed law, battery energy storage system has been defined as one or more devices, assembled together, capable of storing energy in order to supply electric energy at a future time. It does not include stand-alone 12-volt car batteries or electric cars.
The six-month moratorium on the storage systems is to provide the town board time to engage in studies, meetings, hearings, environmental review and other appropriate and necessary actions regarding oversight of the construction and installation of battery energy storage systems.
The moratorium would apply to all currently pending and future applications for the installation of the storage systems and would be allowed under Section 10 of the Municipal Home Rule Law that allows towns to regulate and control land use to protect the health, safety and welfare of its residents.
If the town board has to take legal action to enforce the law, it would require the violator to be responsible for any costs incurred by the town.
The public is also given the opportunity to comment on the annexation petition that the Riverside Cemetery Association of Norwood Inc. filed with the town clerk on Feb. 19. The association is requesting to annex 1.2 acres of land, identified by Tax Map -52.033-3-43, from the town of Potsdam into the village of Norwood.
This annexation will allow all cemetery property to be within the village of Norwood boundaries.
Town Clerk Cindy J. Goliber said the annexation is just a technicality to put all the land at the cemetery in the village of Norwood.
“Years ago they used to have to file death certificates for that portion with the town and death certificates for the village part,” Mrs. Goliber said. “Back in the late ‘90s they tried to do the annexation but they never filed the proper paperwork.”
As a result, the boundaries were never changed by the county.
“So they have been filing the death certificates with the village of Norwood for the past 20 years or so, but it is still, the map isn’t correct and the map can’t be correct until we do a proper annexation and that’s what we are doing,” Mrs. Goliber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.