POTSDAM — Potsdam Humane Society dedicated its new cattery in memory of Susan Freego Gibbons on Saturday, Nov 14. Susan, a former PHS board member, was a huge advocate for animal welfare, especially cats. Black ones were on the top of her list.
While Susan lost her battle with cancer earlier this year, her passionate spirit lives on and thrives at the Potsdam Animal Shelter. She would be so thrilled, , to see the cats frolicking in their large new room that has a cat door exiting to a large outdoor catio. Races are held daily on the cat porch.
Visitors can enter the cat room and interact with the cats. It is one large gym full of toys, beds, hiding cubes, climbing poles and window sills. It is the best of cat accommodations until a special forever home is found.
