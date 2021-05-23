POTSDAM — Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton will host the Potsdam Humane Society’s 11th annual Pets for Vets Golf Tournament on June 5 with a 9 a.m. shot gun start. There is still room for more golfers to join.
Cost is $320 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, prizes and a meal. For more information, contact Randy Page 315-244-1483 or Bonnie Boyd 315-244-0331 or call the Humane Society at 315-265-3199. Payment due May 29. Registration forms at potsdamhumanesociety.org
This event funds the Pets for Vets program which gives a pet to a veteran, active or retired. The golf outing is an enjoyable one that replenishes the funds needed to give pets free of charge to veterans for their service to the country.
