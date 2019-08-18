Vets and Pets golf tournament
The Potsdam Humane Society recently held its 9th annual Vets and Pets golf tournament at the Potsdam Town and Country Club. The tournament is a major fundraiser for the Humane Society, allowing it to give pets free of charge to veterans, active or retired. This year’s tournament added more than $7,000 to the Veteran program. One of the participating teams included, from left, Jeff Ashley, Chris Emlaw, Andy Boyd and Kevin Enslow. Potsdam Humane Society Photo

