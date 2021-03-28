POTSDAM — The Potsdam Humane Society took over the Thrift Shop at 8 Raymond St. seven years ago April 1. Surely this was not an April Fool’s folly. Sales and profits have continued to grow each year. Because of many loyal volunteers, the past 7 great years’ profits have been directly deposited for the animals’ care at the Potsdam Humane Society.
As a thank you to the Community for donating goods and purchasing the items, Best Friends Thrift Shop is having a Community Thank You sale.
Customers who purchase 7 items will received 27% off the price of those items. The sale will run from Monday until Saturday.
The Thrift Shop is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Potsdam Humane Society is open by appointment by calling 315-265-3199.
