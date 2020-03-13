POTSDAM — Town Board members Tuesday night introduced a proposed six-month moratorium on the application, permit, construction, development or installation of battery energy storage systems in the town.
The moratorium is a part of a proposed local law known as the Town of Potsdam Battery Energy Storage Moratorium. It addresses an increase in local interest in alternative energy sources resulting in the installation of battery energy storage systems to store energy for sale to third parties produced by solar systems and other alternative energy sources.
A public hearing for the proposed local law has been set for 6:15 p.m. April 14 in the Town Hall, 18 Elm St.
Under the proposed law, battery energy storage system has been defined as one or more devices, assembled together, capable of storing energy in order to supply electric energy at a future time. It does not include stand-alone 12-volt car batteries or electric cars.
“It is the desire of the Board to develop zoning laws and rules that will facilitate the expansion and development of this technology within the Town,” the proposed local law states. “The Board also recognizes that the size of Battery Energy Storage Systems and the preparation and use of property on which they might be located could cause undesirable impacts to neighboring properties and/or the Town.”
The six-month moratorium on the storage systems is to provide the Town Board time to engage in studies, meetings, hearings, environmental review and other appropriate and necessary actions regarding oversight of the construction and installation of battery energy storage systems.
The moratorium would apply to all currently pending and future applications for the installation of the storage systems and would be allowed under Section 10 of the Municipal Home Rule Law that allows towns to regulate and control land use to protect the health, safety and welfare of its residents.
“The board recognizes the need to evaluate the impacts of these systems and, if necessary, revise the Town’s Zoning Law to address any determined issues,” the proposed law states. “Compliance of this Local Law may be compelled, and violations restrained by order or by injunction of a court of competent jurisdiction in an action brought on behalf of the Town by the Board.”
If the Town Board has to take legal action to enforce the law, it would require the violator to be responsible for any costs incurred by the town.
