POTSDAM — The Potsdam Kiwanis Club officially dissolved on Friday and recently gave out its final donations to six local organizations and set up a scholarship at Potsdam High School.
“After 34 years our Kiwanis Club is going away,” Potsdam Kiwanis President Henry W. Walters said.
He said declining enrollment caused them to fold.
“We’d gone from 28 members down to four,” Mr. Walters said. “It’s what happened to Massena, the same thing.”
The club gave $1,000 donations to Joanne’s Gift of Love, Potsdam Holiday Fund, Potsdam Head Start, Potsdam Humane Society and the Potsdam Snack Pack Program. They also gave $450 to the North Country Children’s Museum.
“We’re all about children. That was the priority. Whatever we could do for the schools, and for different organizations that support children’s events or whatever,” Mr. Walters said when asked how they chose the organizations for their last donations. “We donated our money accordingly. (The club’s) possessions, such as what we used for festival days in Potsdam, cookware we used to make our fried dough and other things, we donated them to different clubs like American Legion and so forth.”
The Kiwanis also left $5,000 to create the Fancher Walters Memorial Scholarship, named for two Kiwanians who have passed away, at Potsdam High School.
“In addition to these donations, funds were also left for the Key Club at Potsdam High School. It will continue under the support of the Norwood Kiwanis Club. Also, a scholarship will be set up with the Potsdam school to be awarded annually as $500 awards for the next 10 years,” outgoing club secretary Marylee E. Ballou said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.