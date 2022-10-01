The Potsdam Kiwanis Club gave more than $14,000 to local organizations before shutting down, including $1,000 to the Potsdam Holiday Fund. Above are Potsdam Holiday Fund President Traci Giffin and Potsdam Kiwanis Club President Henry W. Walters and secretary Marylee E. Ballou. Provided photo

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Kiwanis Club officially dissolved on Friday and recently gave out its final donations to six local organizations and set up a scholarship at Potsdam High School.

“After 34 years our Kiwanis Club is going away,” Potsdam Kiwanis President Henry W. Walters said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.