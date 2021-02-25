POTSDAM — A series of proposed land swaps with the owner of the Market Square Mall would clear the way for the village’s Riverwalk project and create Potsdam’s newest street.
Village Administrator Gregory Thompson detailed the proposal during Monday’s village board meeting. He noted that Market Square Mall owner Brooks Washburn expressed interest in exchanging a number of small parcels of land adjacent to the complex with village-owned property, which would improve traffic flow and grant the village riverfront property needed for its ongoing Riverwalk project without the need for an easement.
The village would also take responsibility for a tract of land in the mall’s existing parking area, which would connect the existing Depot and Raymond streets from the north and south. The proposed “Brooks Street” would be a two-way thoroughfare constructed and maintained by the village, Mr. Thompson said.
The village administrator added that grant funding may be available to curb the cost of constructing the new street.
The proposed land swaps would also allow the nearby North Country Children’s Museum to expand its front entrance into land currently owned by the village, and would deed the village an additional small tract north of the riverside Garner Park.
Mr. Thompson noted that the changes would eliminate some of the parking spaces in the area surrounding the mall, but a new parking scheme, including lined spaces, would be instituted to offset these losses.
“Right now it’s not very well-defined, it’s not striped, people pretty much park wherever they want,” Mr. Thompson said.
Mr. Thompson asserted that the parking spaces directly across Raymond Street from Cactus Grill and the St. Lawrence Health System pediatric clinic would remain intact under the proposed plan.
Village Trustee Maggie McKenna — who also serves as the executive director of the St. Lawrence County Arts Council — added that the renovated space may include some kind of public arts initiative, but the council’s involvement with the project would be “tangential.”
