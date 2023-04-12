POTSDAM — Two members of the Town Council aired concerns about the Community Choice Aggregation program the town is pursuing as officials get closer to selecting an energy provider. Meanwhile, the town will hold a public information session on the CCA program on Thursday evening.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices. Every resident and business is automatically enrolled, with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and is responsible for addressing any outages.
The town of Potsdam is preparing a bid to consider an electricity supply contract through Town of Potsdam Community Power. Town of Potsdam Community Power is a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) electricity supply program. In December, the town board, in a split 3-2 vote, appointed Joule Community Power to administer the program.
The town’s CCA community discussion will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the town office on Elm Street. People can get information on the program, with an opportunity to ask questions and get answers. There will be coffee, tea and cookies courtesy of Big Spoon Kitchen. To join online, go to www.bit.ly/can-pots4-13, which links to a Zoom feed, or call 1-929-205-6099. The meeting ID for both options is 882 5465 0524.
During Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, Joule Vice President Glenn Weinberg appeared via Zoom to update the board on efforts to find an energy supplier for the town program.
He said a request for proposals was issued March 29 with bids due by April 19.
Town Councilors Lynn Hall and Alissa T. Hardiman have been doing most of the work on the program and promoting it locally through several recent online information sessions. Councilor Toni A. Kennedy is also a proponent of the program.
Speaking in favor of the CCA program, Ms. Hall said she wants to see local energy consumers have more than one option for their power supply and also to combat climate change through more use of renewable energy sources. She is also a member of the town’s Climate Smart Committee.
I think it’s important we do something to mitigate the effect of climate change,” she said, adding it’s also an opportunity to avoid a monopoly on energy sources. “It gives people options, including maintaining what they already do.”
“We still have not signed anything” with a power supplier, Ms. Hardiman said. “We still have yet to see any real, solid numbers. We’re not going to make a decision until we see actual numbers.”
Town Supervisor Ann C. Carvill and Councilor Marty G. Miller said they have concerns about the town possibly entering into a contract with an energy provider.
During Mr. Weinberg’s Zoom session, Ms. Carvill asked questions about how Joule prevents fraud, and also how the company profits from the program and how much their top executives are paid.
Ms. Carvill harked back to concerns about the program she aired in January after the collapse of a town of Brighton CCA program administered by Joule, resulting in fraud allegations against the energy supplier Joule found for the town, Icon Energy doing business as Source Power. Brighton is in Monroe County. In January, Ms. Carvill had asked Joule what it’s doing to prevent this from happening again. Its response was “shoring up their contracts and tightening their belt on the pool making sure (energy supply companies’) balance sheets.”
On Tuesday night, Ms. Carvill said she was disappointed with the response, calling it a “non-answer.”
“I find that to be a non-answer,” she said. “Do you feel we deserve a serious answer? I feel we deserve a serious answer to our questions.”
She also is concerned about “greenwashing, which from my studies and my readings ... I realize I’m extremely inexperienced in this field,” the supervisor said. “I feel from what I’ve read, people are told that something is green when it’s not green.”
Mr. Weinberg’s response, during which he appeared caught off guard by the questions and comments, was to point out the state’s verification system for renewable power companies.
“New York state has set up a fairly extensive tracking system and disclosure program. It’s called the Environmental Disclosure Program” maintained by the Public Service Commission, he said.
“There are institutions New York state has established in order to track and account for all the renew energy generated and consumed in New York state,” he said. “All the energy purchased through this program ... whether it’s 50 or 100% renewable ... all has to be tracked in the New York Generation Attribution Tracking System and verified by the state, and also the New York State Public Service Commission Environmental Disclosure Program, which provides annual labels, verification, on all energy .. for CCA program and the source attributed to it.
“We ask for .. info on how, from which sources will they get their renewable energy from ... they’re contractually obligated to verify all energy purchased ... (is) in compliance with New York state clean energy standards and New York rules.”
Ms. Carvill said she feels the opt-out program is bent to favor Joule, rather than town residents.
The opt-out “is pro-company and anti-citizen and it’s going to sweep a bunch of people into something they had no action about ... and I don’t like that,” she said. “We all know there’s going to be a lot of people who get swept in, including senior citizens. I don’t think it should be legal.”
She also was concerned about how much Joule will profit, if the town engages in a CCA. Both she and Mr. Miller were concerned about residents encountering unexpected fees as a result of the program.
Mr. Weinberg said the program “doesn’t tend to be particularly profitable.”
“We are compensated by a per-kilowatt-hour fee collected from the chosen supplier,” he said, adding that they get no money from the town, nor do they impose any new or hidden fees on energy customers.
“There are no additional fees the customer will have to pay,” Mr. Weinberg said.
Ms. Carvill concluded her remarks by saying she wants to see salaries of Joule’s top executives.
“There’s three (Joule) entities, and many of the same players are in. It would be interest to me what all the top salaries are. I hear it’s a field that’s extremely profitable. I know you said that wouldn’t be released. But I’d like to know,” she said.
Mr. Miller, while thanking Ms. Hall and Ms. Hardiman for their work on the program, said his concern is National Grid could raise delivery and transmission fees if it loses money from electricity sales from customers remaining in the CCA program.
“Have you seen that in other communities?” Mr. Miller asked Mr. Weinberg.
Mr. Weinberg said those rate increases are made by “essentially a legal process done on a regular schedule in Albany with the Public Service Commission. The utilities have to show if they want to raise rates on delivery, they have to show they have increased costs to ... justify an increase,” he said. “They’re not allowed to pick and choose and raise rates for some and not others … they’re not permitted to adjust their rates because some customers have moved into another supplier.”
Mr. Miller said he’d like to hear from other CCA communities on the issue, to which Ms. Hardiman replied, “It’s on my list.”
Joule will also answer questions from residents who call (888) 985-2211 or email solutions@joulecommunitypower.com.
