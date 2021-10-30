POTSDAM — What matters most at the end of life? Most would probably reflect that money or material accomplishments pale in comparison to the riches offered by loving relationships between friends and family.
This is precisely the conversation that will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Potsdam Public Library, for a book discussion hosted by Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley titled “If Tomorrow Never Comes: Things Left Unsaid.”
The discussion will center around the book “The Four Things That Matter Most: A Book About Living,” by Ira Byock, M.D.
“November is National Hospice Month in the United States, and what we’re recognizing more and more is that we live in a death and grief-avoidant society,” said Kate Favaro, bereavement coordinator and volunteer manager at St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.
“We know those are not fun topics to cover with family and friends, but we really need to focus on them before they are in front of us and we don’t know how to address them,” she said.
“So we wanted to take the opportunity to partner with a community agency like the Potsdam Public Library to give people an easier way to have those hard conversations, which is why we picked this book,” she said.
The book, she said, underscores how the quality of your relationships with the people you love is essential to a life well lived, and in facing the end of that life.
“It’s a guide about living, and it encourages individuals to have meaningful conversations by using four simple phrases to enhance their relationships with the end goal of always leaving conversations or visits with people feeling like your relationship is as complete as possible,” Ms. Favaro said.
William T. Eckert, adult program coordinator at Potsdam Public Library, said people can sign up for the discussion, and pick up the requisite book, in the library at the circulation desk. Both the book rental and attendance to the discussion are free and open to the public.
He said the discussion will contain a virtual element as well, with a Zoom room for those who can’t attend in-person. After signing up at the library, a Zoom link will be sent out via email, he said.
“Hospice is involved in this program because we believe in educating the community in all facets of life,” said Ms. Favaro.
“We are using this opportunity to provide community members with a chance to enrich their own lives and their own families, and we hope people take advantage of that.”
For more information, call the Potsdam Public Library at 315-265-7230.
