POTSDAM — The Potsdam Public Library will ask Potsdam school district voters to approve a funding increase and elect a new library board trustee.
People can vote from noon until 8 p.m. June 21 in the library’s basement, 2 Park St.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 11:32 pm
The proposed funding increase will modify the current library tax rate for district residents, raising it 1 cent per $1,000 of assessed value, from $1.04 to $1.05. The owner of a $50,000 property would see their annual school tax bill increase by 50 cents.
“This year, [the proposed tax increase] doesn’t keep up with inflation, unfortunately,” Library Director Ann Davey said. “We’re in the position of doing cuts to our budget. We aren’t going to be able to add anything with what we’re asking from the voters. It’s really trying to keep pace with expenses we already have.”
She cited increases in retirement and insurance payments, the cost of supplies and the recent minimum wage increase.
“We’re really just trying to keep pace,” she said.
To address the funding adjustment, a public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 14 at the library.
The resultant tax increase would go toward slightly raising the library budget for 2023-2024, which totals $660,084, representing a decrease compared to the current fiscal year’s budget of $644,405.
Personnel costs constitute a substantial portion of the projected expenses for 2023-2024, with $542,606 allocated for salaries of full- and part-time employees, below the $537,946 designated for the ongoing year.
Under the proposed budget, a majority of the expenditures will be funded by a tax levy of $606,664 in Potsdam school district taxes. The school assumes responsibility for collecting taxes as part of its regular levy, while the existing year’s budget is supported by a levy of $594,769 in school taxes.
“I think one of the best ways the public can support the library is to come out and vote,” Ms. Davey said. “We’re having a fund drive right now to raise some money so we can finish our last renovations.”
There is still work that needs to be done to remove asbestos from staff work areas, she added.
To see the library budget for 2023-2024 online, go to http://wdt.me/h8z46B.
In addition to the funding decision, there are two library board trustee seats open. Only one candidate will appear on the ballot, Janice B. Brown.
People can also help out the Potsdam library by making donations, either to the Friends of the Potsdam Public Library by check or through a link on the library website to donate via Paypal.
Ms. Davey said despite the slim funding, the library still has a lot going on with programs and events.
“We’re on Facebook, we have a website, we have lots of programming and events all the time. We have a newsletter people can sign up for that comes through email,” she said. “If people haven’t come into the library since renovations, they should come check it out. It’s something to behold.”
