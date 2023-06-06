Potsdam library asking voters to approve slight funding hike

The Potsdam Public Library will ask school district voters to approve a funding increase and elect a new library board trustee during voting June 21. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Public Library will ask Potsdam school district voters to approve a funding increase and elect a new library board trustee.

People can vote from noon until 8 p.m. June 21 in the library’s basement, 2 Park St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.