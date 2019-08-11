Potsdam library programs listed for April
POTSDAM — The Potsdam Public Library has scheduled programs for the month of August.
Learn about space and space travel through stories, games, and activities. Ages 5-10.
Aug. 12-15, 1-3 p.m.
All camps will take place at Pine St Arena. See details and register at https://www.potsdamlibrary.org/universe-of-stories
Pick up a bingo game board at the library. Complete five squares in a row and earn a free book.
Aug. 8, 2 p.m.
Stomp rockets are simple to make and tons of fun. Make one to take home with a few simple materials. Register at https://www.potsdamlibrary.org/content/build-stomp-rocket.
Aug.19, 10:30 a.m.
Bring your most adventurous stuffed animal to the library for a special storytime and a quick trip to the moon and back. Ages 5 and under. Register at https://www.potsdamlibrary.org/content/stuffies-space.
Curious Cubs Storytime
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Stories, rhymes, and movement activities to build early literacy skills for ages 2 and up. Younger siblings welcome.
Little Bees Storytime
Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.
Through Aug.17, Little Bees will take place at the Potsdam farmers market in Ives Park!
Children’s Conversation Group with Abigail Hughes
Wednesdays 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Children learning English as a new language will have the chance to become more comfortable and confident when they interact with others while enjoying games, crafts, stories and more. Open to ages 5 - 9. All skill levels welcome. For information or to enroll, email bgordon@potsamlibrary.org.
Ray Hazel Author Visit
Aug. 10, 1-3 p.m.
Hear excerpts from Hazel’s books and have your copy signed. Hazel will discuss becoming a writer and how to preserve family history through writing memoirs.
Adulting 101: Credit Prepare and Repair
Aug. 15, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
Jerry Manor from SeaComm will give tips in financial goal setting. Some topics that will be covered include how to handle a checking account, budgeting, credit reports, improving your credit score, and identity theft and fraud. Registration is required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adulting-101-credit-prepare-and-repair-tickets-66875294807
Senior Planet Explore Tech Lecture Series: Cloud Storage
Aug. 7 10 a.m.
In this lecture, you’ll learn the basics of cloud storage — a technology that lets you store documents, images, and other media files remotely while giving you greater accessibility, reliability, and protection for your important data. We’ll discuss what it is, why it’s the future of data storage, and demonstrate a few of the most popular services currently available to consumers.
Must be 60+ to register.
Senior Planet Explore Tech Lecture Series: Connecting to the Internet
Aug. 13 10 a.m.
The internet, or web, is an information source, a way to connect with others, a place to play, learn and explore the world — the internet is a world, and you can access it in many different ways. In this lecture, you’ll find out about devices that let you browse the web, learn how to get connected and browse, and discover some of the places you can go online.
Must be 60+ to register.
Senior Planet Explore Tech Lecture Series: Podcasts
Aug. 15, 10 a.m.
Podcasts are an increasingly popular form of entertainment and a great source of information on all kinds of topics. In this lecture, you’ll learn more about these audio programs available on the internet: why people listen to them, where you can find them, and what the most popular ones are.
Must be 60+ to register.
Senior Planet Explore Tech Lecture Series: Smartphones
Aug. 20, 10 a.m.
If you’re curious about what smartphones can do and why they’ve grown so popular, come to this lecture. You’ll learn about popular smartphones on the market and some of their pros and cons. We’ll also compare and contrast two of the most popular operating systems: Android and Apple’s iOS.
Must be 60+ to register.
Senior Planet Explore Tech Lecture Series: Voice Assistants
Aug. 22, 10 a.m.
Voice assistants are no longer just on your phone! Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Home can do everything from playing music to ordering your Uber, from giving news briefs to turning on the lights. Learn about the many devices, current uses, and future implications of this exciting technology.
Must be 60+ to register.
Adult Summer Reading Program
Drawing on Aug. 15.
Loved summer reading programs as a kid? Now you can join in on the fun! Fill out a raffle card for every five books you read this summer. Prizes include local gift certificates and items. Come by the library to pick up a raffle card today! The drawing will take place on August 15th.
Email Mary at mmichalek@potsdamlibrary.org with any questions.
Purl Jam Knitting Group
Aug. 19, noon - 1 p.m.
Share your passion for knitting while learning how to use online resources to enhance your work. New and experienced knitters welcome. For more information, email Sarah at ssachs@potsdamlibrary.org . No registration required.
Noon Book Club
Aug 14, 12-2 p.m.
Join us as we discuss Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson, “A powerful story of an exhilarating mind and life...a study in creativity: how to define it, how to achieve it.” —The New Yorker
Potsdam Public Library Board Meeting
Aug 14, 5:30 p.m.
All are welcome to attend the next Board Meeting.
Adult Literacy Tutor Training
Sept. 12, 17, 19 and Oct. 1, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Learn what you need to know to help an adult improve basic reading, writing, math skills, or to work with an adult for whom English is a new language. Training is FREE, and will be held in the Potsdam Community Meeting Room. To register or for more information, email bgordon@potsdamlibrary.org.
ESL Class with Maria Morrison
Village of Potsdam Community Room (above police dept.)
Every Monday, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Conversation, pronunciation, American culture, and topics YOU want to bring to the class. For more information, email mmorrison@potsdamlibrary.org.
ESL Conversation Group with Bobby Gordon
Village of Potsdam Community Room (above police dept.)
Every Thursday, 9 - 10:30 a.m.
Practice speaking English in a relaxed setting with other non-native English speakers. No registration required. For more information, email bgordon@potsdamlibrary.org.
Free One-on-One Tutoring: Learn English
Tutors are available to help adults who are learning English as a new language. Meet with a tutor and receive free individualized tutoring focused on your interests and needs. Improve speaking and listening skills with a personal tutor.
Conversation Partners Now Available to Help ESL learners practice speaking English
if you are from another country and want the opportunity to practice speaking and listening to English, contact the adult literacy program to arrange meetings with area residents who are eager to meet with you for informal conversation. Get to know an American; bring your questions and gain confidence using your new language.
Free Basic Literacy Tutoring:, Improve reading, writing and math skills
Many adults struggle with basic reading, writing , and math skills. Tutors are available to help adults gain confidence in these skills. Meet with a trained tutor to design a learning plan that fits your needs.
To apply for a tutor or conversation partner, or for more information about any adult literacy program, call 315-265-7230 or email Bobby Gordon at bgordon@potsdamlibrary.org. There is no charge to participate in any of the adult literacy program’s services.
