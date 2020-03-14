POTSDAM — After a long hard road, the Pine Street Arena’s ice resurfacer needs replacement and it will cost about $115,000, divided between the village and town.
Town Board member Sarah L. Lister told the Town Board Tuesday night during her Recreation Committee report that a new Zamboni-brand machine has long been an issue and that it’s time has come.
“The Zamboni is not doing so great. It’s really old,” Ms. Lister said. There’s been some talk about how it has not been doing great and has been in some dicey positions this year because it has broken down a lot.”
She said Village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler took note of that during the last Recreation Committee meeting and went back to the Village Board and they had money in their budget that they had not yet decided where it was going to go and they decided it would got toward a Zamboni or other brand machine.
“And they asked if we would pay for part of the cost,” Ms. Lister said. “They would like us to share the cost of the Zamboni.”
Mayor Tischler said he doesn’t expect the village to pay $55,000 in one year but can work out a payment plan.
“That Zamboni has 20-plus years under it’s belt and it’s been nickel and diming us for parts,” Mayor Tischler told the Times. “It’s still functional but there was an instance where it broke down on a weekend so we lost a bunch of hockey games, which is revenue.”
He said there was about $121,000 under one of the village budget items to be used for other items, that id not fall under the fund balance and was not a part of the contingency.
“So I said, ‘you know what? It’s a golden opportunity,’” he said.
He said he offered that the Town Board could reimburse the Village if not in one lump sum, then in increments up to two years, at $27,500 a year, if needed.
There are several Zamboni brand ice surfacer and a few other brands that have been looked at, but one has not been settle on yet to replace the Zamboni-brand machine they currently have.
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said that she had concerns about when it comes to things this expensive and would like an official request from the Village regarding any payment.
“It seems to me there should be a plan for large expenditures so that a municipality doesn’t get hit with a $55,000 bill in one year on top of what we already contribute (to the Recreation Fund),” Ms. Carvill told the Town Board Tuesday night. “So I am wondering why they would want to foist this. Like you said there seems to be an expectation there instead of a request and we have to be and are very careful about taxing the public. We watch the pennies here and so that is something that would be a big thing to consider in next year’s budget.”
“One question for me, with regards to the moneys that the Village contributes, plus we contribute 50 percent of it to Rec,. those moneys, will there be excess in there and I would like to know what that excess is, that might help us,” Ms. Carvill said. “We would like to meet with the appropriate people to discuss what we can do going forward.”
