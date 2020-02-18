POTSDAM — Following the discontinuation of state Department of Transportation programs that funded local municipalities for their highway departments to do road repair, Town Highway Superintendent John Keleher said the Town lost roughly $112,000.
Mr. Keleher told town board members during the Feb. 11 board meeting about the fiscal loss during approval for summer road work on portions of the Town’s 120.24 miles of road.
Board members green lighted work on Sweeney Road, starting at the Parmenter Road going east and leading to Root Road, a distance of .8 miles there at no more than $81,094.
Roadwork was also approved on Dayton Road from Route 11 going south and leading to the railroad tracks a distance of .6 miles at no more than $52,150; Morley Potsdam Road starting at County Route 35 for a mile leading west to Evan Farm at no more than $96,850; and Waite Road from Wright Road going .7 miles north leading to Morgan Road at no more than $60,620.
The funding comes from the state for repair and improvements of roads in the town in the amount of $290,714.
Mr. Keleher told Board Members the state Pave-NY program ended last year as did the state DOT’s Extreme Winter Recovery funding, which was to assist counties, towns and villages throughout the state to maintaining and repairing local roads and bridges.
Currently, the Town Highway Department is paving roughly 4.8 mile at a rough cost of $89,000 a mile, Mr. Keleher said.
In addition to the conclusion of the two DOT programs, Mr. Keleher said the state DOT’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, commonly known as CHIPS, has not made any increases in funding in seven years.
The Town has been flat at the $290,714 mark, down from the $402,000 the town was receiving with the addition of funding from the other two discontinued programs, he said.
Mr. Keleher said he would have to wait until April to see if Governor Andrew M. Cuomo puts those programs back into the budget for the next fiscal year.
In addition to the approved highway repairs, the town board approved a request that, under section 1660 of the Vehicle & Traffic Law, all paved highways in the Town of Potsdam will be temporarily closed to all vehicles having a gross weight in excess of five tons total, upon posting of the signs and remain closed until removal of the signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.