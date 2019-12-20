CANTON — A Potsdam man accepted an offer of treatment in place of a prison sentence Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court for charges related to a June burglary incident.
Brenden W. Narrow, 29, of 111 Sissonville Road, was offered the next available substance abuse treatment bed and housing arrangement after being indicted on a felony second-degree burglary charge and the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt on Nov. 14.
Judge Jerome J. Richards said the agreement satisfies the charges on the indictment, as well as an outstanding matter in Canton Town Court regarding a first-degree promoting prison contraband charge.
Judge Richards reminded Mr. Narrow that if he violated St. Lawrence County jail rules while he awaits the next available treatment bed, he could face up to seven years in state prison with three years of post-release supervision.
If Mr. Narrow successfully completes treatment, he would receive straight probation; if unsuccessful, the court made no promise and Mr. Narrow could receive the seven years with three years of supervision.
The Nov. 14 indictment charges on June 26 in the town of Potsdam, Mr. Narrow intentionally damaged property belonging to another person and, on July 11 in the town of Potsdam, unlawfully entered his own residence with the intent to commit a crime and intentionally disobeyed or resisted a lawful process or other mandate of a court.
Mr. Narrow was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail.
