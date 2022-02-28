POTSDAM — A Potsdam man has been charged following a domestic incident in the town of Pierrepont in which he allegedly tackled and choked someone in the presence of a child.
Bryan A. Bicknell was charged by St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies with second-degree assault, a felony, criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
According to police, Mr. Bicknell allegedly threw his victim to the floor, causing a bone fracture, then grabbed them by the throat in the presence of a child.
Police said Mr. Bicknell was arraigned before the Town of Canton Court and released on his own recognizance.
Mr. Bicknell is scheduled to appear in the Town of Pierrepont Court at a later date.
An order of protection has been issued to the victim.
