MALONE — A Potsdam man is facing multiple charges after allegedly taking two stuffed bears from the Franklin County Fair on Sunday evening.
Gabriel Lafleur, 36, of Potsdam, was charged with one count of criminal mischief and two counts of petit larceny after allegedly cutting open the netting of a concession stand and stealing two stuffed bears, according to a state police news release.
State troopers responded to the fairgrounds at about 6:15 p.m. for the alleged theft.
Lafleur was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Malone Town Court.
