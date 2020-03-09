MALONE — State police charged a former New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officer for allegedly delivering K2 to an inmate.
Joshua A. Heaton, 28, of Potsdam, was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree promoting prison contraband, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class D felonies, and official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.
Following an investigation by state police and the NYSDOCCS Office of Special Investigations, Mr. Heaton was determined to have brought K2, a synthetic cannabinoid also known as Spice, into Bare Hill Correctional Facility, Malone, while he was employed there as a corrections officer.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports K2 as unpredictable, dangerous and misleadingly called synthetic marijuana because K2 interacts with the same brain cell receptors as THC, though the man-made K2 is not chemically related to marijuana.
Mr. Heaton was released after being arraigned in Malone Town Court and is scheduled to reappear on April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.