POTSDAM — Village police charged Jesse D. Cali, 24, Potsdam, with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct: fight/violent behavior, fifth-degree conspiracy and making a false written statement at 3 a.m. Saturday on Market Street.
Police said Mr. Cali was arrested on a warrant from an incident that took place on July 13. He was arraigned in Town Court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.
