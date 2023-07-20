POTSDAM — A Potsdam man was arrested on four counts stemming from a domestic violence incident that unfolded on the sidewalk on Maple Street.
Christopher L. Deshane, 46, is charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, child endangerment, disorderly conduct: fight/violent behavior and second-degree harassment.
Village police said he was arrested Tuesday after police received multiple calls about the violent incident.
The child endangerment charge stems from a baby in a stroller who was between Deshane and the alleged victim. Police said the stroller was almost knocked down during the fight and at one point they left it behind on the sidewalk and kept going down the sidewalk while fighting.
Deshane was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and released with orders to reappear on a later date. An order of protection was issued in favor of the alleged victim.
