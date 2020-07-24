POTSDAM — John Dewar works mulching his vegetable garden plot on County Road 345 about six miles west of Potsdam where grows and distributes wholesale in the area. He’s currently growing tomatoes and radishes. It’s been too dry for lettuce this year, but what he wants is chickens for his home in the village.
“I’d like to have them near home where I could check on them a couple times a day,” Mr. Dewar said.
Earlier this year, he investigated whether chickens, which are allowed in some other villages and even cities in New York like Albany, Binghamton and Ithaca, could be kept in the Village of Potsdam. The answer was ‘no’, but Mr. Dewar inquired whether that could be changed.
“I had just found the place in the zoning code that said you couldn’t have livestock and just asked them to put in ‘except hens,’” Mr. Dewar says laughing.
Both of Mr. Dewar’s daughters and several of his friends keep chickens in other locals across the country, and he’s curious to try himself. He even entertains the idea of potentially scaling up an operation at his vegetable plot if it goes well.
Growing vegetables wasn’t always Mr. Dewar’s profession. Having been a doctor for almost 40 years, he said it was time to retire and in the process, turned his recreational passion for gardening into a business.
“This time of year it’s a full-time job,” Mr. Dewar says sitting on the tailgate of his truck. “I do field work about eight hours a day and then I’m too tired to do much of anything else except wash up the vegetables and store them. Then I deliver them in the morning to market.”
Still he said it’s rewarding, and beats waking up to phone calls all night.
Ultimately, a chicken ordinance went to the Village planning board with a bit more complexity, placing requirements for the distance coops had to be set back from streets and away from residential dwellings. It also required permission from the code enforcement office and from all abutting property owners.
“I just think a lot of it is really too strict and severe as it’s written,” Trustee Stephen Warr said regarding the proposal at the board meeting Monday.
It was ultimately unanimously voted down and will be returned to the planning board which has been advised to make the proposal simpler. A similar version of the draft proposal had come up in 2011, but had also failed then.
