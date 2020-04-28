POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Casey J. Deshane, 41, of Potsdam, on charges of petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
After receiving a complaint of a larceny at the Potsdam Walmart, 7494 Route 11, deputies allege Mr. Deshane stole 22 items from the store.
Mr. Deshane was also found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of Suboxone.
He was released on appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court.
