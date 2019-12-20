STOCKHOLM — A Potsdam man was charged with reckless endangerment after an investigation into a one-car rollover incident that occurred in the town of Stockholm shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged Gregory J. Foster, 39, 8677 Route 11, with second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was traveling northeast on Heath Road when Mr. Foster, a passenger in the vehicle involved in the incident, allegedly took hold of the steering wheel from the driver, causing the vehicle to roll over.
Mr. Foster was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court on Dec. 18, and was released on his own recognizance.
An order of protection was issued against Mr. Foster in favor of the driver.
