Pierrepont — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Jason T. Schumaker, 38, of Potsdam, on charges of third-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child following a domestic incident.
Deputies allege Schumaker was involved in a physical altercation with an adult, “throwing numerous household items in the residence,” while three children were present.
Schumaker allegedly caused damage to a Chevy Malibu parked outside the residence by breaking the windshield and denting the hood. It is further alleged that Schumaker then set fire to the gas cap of a Ford F-150, which was extinguished by deputies.
Schumaker was released on his own recognizance, and a no harass order of protection was issued in favor of the victims.
