STOCKHOLM — New York State Police charged Gage T. Blackmer, 23, Potsdam, with first-degree criminal contempt.
At 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Route 11C in the town of Stockholm for a reported domestic dispute. Police said a verbal argument turned physical when Blackmer struck the victim in the face.
Blackmer was, police said, in violation of an order of protection protecting the victim.
Blackmer was arrested and taken to the state police facility in Massena for processing. He was arraigned in Stockholm Town Court and taken to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, in lieu of $2,000 cash, $5,000 bond, or $10,000 secured bond.
