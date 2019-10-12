CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday charged Carson G.M. Regan, 19, of 6861 Route 56, Potsdam, with the misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies said on the day of his arrest on State Street Road, Mr. Regan was involved in a property damage crash.
Deputies did not say what Mr. Regan was found in possession of but said after refusing a blood test, he was arraigned in Town Court and was released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date.
