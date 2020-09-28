DICKINSON — A Potsdam man has been charged in connection with hitting a horse and buggy on Saturday, then fleeing the scene. The incident sent two of the four buggy occupants to the hospital.
Howard D. King, 33, of Potsdam, was charged with driving while intoxicated by state police.
According to state police, on Saturday at 8 a.m., state troopers responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Route 11B in the town of Dickinson, Franklin County. While headed to the scene of the crash, troopers came upon a vehicle with significant front-end damage leaving the scene of the crash. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the car along County Route 5.
An ensuing investigation revealed Mr. King was driving north on Route 11B when he attempted to pass a horse and buggy. Mr. King struck the rear of the buggy while attempting to overtake it, then a mailbox at 65 Route 11B.
The buggy hit by Mr. King had four occupants. David A. Schlabach, 54, and three of his sons, Andy D., 9; Mattie D., 14; and Jonas D., 17.
Mr. Schlabach and his son Andy were taken to the Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital, Malone. Mattie and Jonas were unharmed.
State police measured Mr. King’s blood alcohol content at 0.10% after the incident. He was released from police custody with a ticket returnable to the Dickinson Town Court.
