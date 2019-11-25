HAMMOND — State police on Nov. 17 charged Gary M. Balaban, 55, of 23 Catherine St., Potsdam, with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with failure to keep right and moving from lane unsafely.
Troopers said at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 on Route 12 in the town Mr. Balaban was involved in a collision after he was headed eastbound and failed to stay in his lane and struck the guide rail on the north bound shoulder of the roadway with his vehicle coming to rest on the north bound shoulder of the roadway against guide rail.
Mr. Balaban was not injured in the crash. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.10 percent.
He was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.