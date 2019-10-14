POTSDAM — Village police on Saturday charged Kyle J. Neuroth, 29, with felony second-degree criminal mischief.
Police said at 7:11 a.m. on Maynard Street in the village, Mr. Neuroth was involved in a domestic dispute that led to his arrest. Police provided no additional information.
Mr. Neuroth was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and was sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.
