POTSDAM — Village police on Nov. 19 charged Tyler J. Burns, 30, with misdemeanor petit larceny.
Police said the charges stem from an 8:52 p.m. report on Debra Drive where Mr. Burns was alleged to have been involved in a domestic incident. It was specified what he is alleged to have stolen or what it was valued at.
Mr. Burns was issued a ticket returnable to Town Court.
