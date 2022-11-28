PARISHVILLE — Christopher N. Dihrberg Jr., 31, of Potsdam, was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief following a domestic dispute.
State police responded to a residence on West Parishville Road in Parishville Saturday and determined that Mr. Dihrberg was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.
Mr. Dihrberg allegedly placed his hands around the victim’s neck and then threatened the victim with a firearm within the residence. He then grabbed a pocket knife and slashed the sheets near the victim, according to the report.
During the altercation, the victim was able to leave the residence and get to a safe place while awaiting law enforcement.
Mr. Dihrberg was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Canton. He was arraigned in Parishville Town Court and released under the supervision of probation.
