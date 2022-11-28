hed hed

Elishia E. Lazore-King, 32, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police with grand larceny, obstruction of governmental administration, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful fleeing from an officer, and was issued multiple vehicle and traffic law tickets.

PARISHVILLE — Christopher N. Dihrberg Jr., 31, of Potsdam, was charged Saturday with second-degree strangulation, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief following a domestic dispute.

State police responded to a residence on West Parishville Road in Parishville Saturday and determined that Mr. Dihrberg was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.

