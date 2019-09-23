POTSDAM — A Potsdam man has died as the result of a motorcycle crash he was involved in Sept. 15, according to state police.
Jordan P. Sochia, 25, died at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., where he was being treated for a fractured pelvis.
Troopers said at 8:03 p.m. on Sept. 14 on Route 11B in the town, Mr. Sochia was operating a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Irving I. Richards, 66, Potsdam.
Troopers said the two men were headed east at the time of the crash and Potsdam Rescue Squad took Mr. Sochia to Potsdam Airport where he was airlifted to the Vermont hospital to be treated for his injury.
Mr. Richards and his passenger Raymond C. Richards, 65, Norwood, were not injured.
Route 11B was shut down following the crash and re-opened at about 11 p.m., troopers said.
On Monday, state police reported Mr. Sochia’s death as being caused from the injuries he sustained in the crash and said the crash still remains under investigation.
State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response team responded as there was about 30 gallons of fuel that leaked from the pickup truck.
Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
