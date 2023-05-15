POTSDAM — A Potsdam man faces a minimum 35 years in federal prison after being convicted at trial of sexually exploiting a child, possessing child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender.

Jerod Schaffer, 40, was convicted Friday after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court, Utica, of sexual exploitation of a minor, committing a felony offense against a minor while being required to register as a sex offender, and receipt and possession of child pornography.

