PIERREPONT — A Potsdam man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after leaving the scene of an alleged assault in the town of Colton.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday charged Michael J. Brock, 33, 7356 Route 11, with first offense DWI, aggravated DWI and speeding.
Sheriff’s deputies said Mr. Brock was observed to have been driving 80 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on Route 56 in the town of Pierrepont. Following a traffic stop for speeding, a field breath test indicated Mr. Brock’s blood alcohol content was 0.18%, the state threshold for automatic aggravated DWI.
He was issued appearance tickets for Pierrepont Town Court.
Mr. Brock was additionally charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault by sheriff’s deputies Thursday, after an investigation into an alleged domestic dispute in the town of Colton.
Deputies allege Mr. Brock shoved a man to the ground and kicked him in the face, causing physical injury Wednesday, before leaving in his vehicle and being stopped on Route 56.
Mr. Brock was arraigned in Colton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued in favor of the alleged victim.
