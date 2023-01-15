John Huckabey, 40, was charged Friday by federal agents with the crime. It is alleged in a criminal complaint that between Oct. 6 and Oct. 31 he used a social media application to distribute videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
He was arraigned Friday in U,S, District Court, Plattsburgh, and ordered held pending a detention hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.