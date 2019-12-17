PARISHVILLE — State police have identified the man killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday night on Old Postdam Parishville Road as 19-year-old William L. Chase of Potsdam.
Police said Tuesday that an autopsy revealed that the cause of death to be a cervical vertebrae fracture and smoke inhalation. The manner of death was determined to be accidental.
State police said a car was traveling on Old Potsdam Parishville Road at 10:12 p.m. when it hit a patch of ice, left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.
Troopers said when they arrived at the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside. Parishville Volunteer Fire Department was on scene to extinguish the fire.
