ANTWERP — A Potsdam man is in critical condition after getting ejected from his motorcycle into a piece of farm equipment Sunday night.
According to state police, Joseph W. Barlow, 24, of Potsdam, was driving his 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on County Route 22 in Antwerp on Sunday evening. Police say Mr. Barlow was driving too fast, and drove off the roadway, striking a fence and a post. He was ejected from his bike and into a piece of stationary farm equipment nearby.
Mr. Barlow was airlifted via LifeNet air ambulance to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse following the crash. He remains in critical condition, according to state police, and an investigation into the accident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.