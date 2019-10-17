POTSDAM – A Potsdam man, Brendan Palmer, 24, of Maple Street, has been ticketed with failure to stop at a stop sign in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl, according to St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sean P. O’Brien.
Det. O’Brien said Mr. Palmer, with his attorney Peter Dumas, went to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 11 to pick up the ticket. Det. O’Brien said while the investigation is not 100 percent complete, no criminal charges are expected.
Rachel A. Raleigh, a sixth-grader at Potsdam Central School District, was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle driven by her cousin, Benjamin R. Cochrane, 19, of Waddington, on Oct. 4. The passenger-side of their vehicle was struck at about 6:57 a.m. at the corner of routes 345 and 35 by a vehicle driven by Mr. Palmer police said.
According to an autopsy report, Miss Raleigh died from a cerebral avulsion, caused by multiple skull fractures due to blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene by County Coroner June Wood.
