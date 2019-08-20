CANTON — A Potsdam man was resentenced to prison Monday after he violated a probation he received out of the county.
Anthony J. Rhinebeck, 29, of 131 Maple St., Apt. 8, had his June 5, 2017, five-year probation sentence for his conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny in Delaware County Court vacated for violations. He was then sentenced to 1 2/3 to 5 years in prison.
Mr. Rhinebeck had his probation sentence transferred to St. Lawrence County on March 13 and several days later he tested positive for, among other things, morphine and amphetamine while at Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s outpatient services.
On several dates in March he admitted taking Adderall and on a third date having bought and snorted what he believed was heroin from a college student. On April 16 he tested positive for cocaine.
Mr. Rhinebeck will have his remaining $2,970 in restitution taken from his prison earnings.
The allegations against Mr. Rhinebeck went on, including failure to report to probation and chemical dependency, a failure to appear in court on allegations of violations, that he was no longer employed as required under probation conditions, and that he was no longer living at his listed residence.
Probation also alleged that they tried to contact Mr. Rhinebeck but that his phone was not in service.
Mr. Rhinebeck weakly contested some of the allegations, but in order to receive the sentencing commitment from the court as opposed to the potential 2 1/3 to 7 years he could have been sentenced to, he conceded.
