POTSDAM_”Change does happen in numbers.”
That is how organizers of the Aug. 10 March Against Racism are describing their efforts to raise awareness and resist racism and hate.
The march is scheduled to being at 11 a.m. at Potsdam High School and will head up Leroy Street to May Road, over to Market Street, down to Elm Street, back to Leroy Street and return to the school.
Along the march, participants will rally in front of the high school, on the corner of May Road and Market Street, across from Five Guy’s on Market Street ,and on the corner of Market and Elm streets.
“If we come together we will show these racist hateful people that we will not accept their racism or hate and that the good outnumbers the evil so come out and show your support Against Racism and hate,” a statement in the march’s Facebook event page read. “If you cannot attend because of distance, organize a March in your community or participate in something that has to do with fighting against this racism. This evil is in every city across America.”
Those unable to march are encouraged to rally with participants at the noted rally points.
Any questions can be directed to Ms. Baxtron at jmblovesme@aol.com or by visiting the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2244480542529832/?ti=icl
