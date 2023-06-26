Potsdam modifies salt shed plans amid groundwater issue

A cleared lot Monday at the Potsdam Department of Public Works, 120 Cherry St., where a new salt barn will be constructed. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village’s plans for its new salt shed foundation are being modified because of a groundwater issue at the Department of Public Works site where the shed will be installed.

During the village Board of Trustees meeting on June 20, Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson told the board, “we have been in contact with Hybrid Builders, the company responsible for constructing our salt barn. We have encountered a significant issue with groundwater on the back side of the site.”

