POTSDAM — The village’s plans for its new salt shed foundation are being modified because of a groundwater issue at the Department of Public Works site where the shed will be installed.
During the village Board of Trustees meeting on June 20, Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson told the board, “we have been in contact with Hybrid Builders, the company responsible for constructing our salt barn. We have encountered a significant issue with groundwater on the back side of the site.”
The groundwater issue arose due to the expansion of the village’s Department of Public Works site over the years. Thompson revealed that an area with running groundwater had been covered up with new surface material. To rectify the problem, modifications are required in the placement of footers around the back and one side of the building.
Thompson assured the board that progress would be made swiftly.
“I am currently working closely with Hybrid, and they are expected to commence ground-breaking within the week. Once they begin, they will remain on-site until the project is completed,” he said.
He said he hopes that ground-breaking would take place before the next board meeting in July and emphasized the importance of making significant progress by that time.
The administrator estimated that the construction of the building itself would take between 30 to 45 days. Paving around the site is expected to be completed when the village’s paving operations are in full swing, which is anticipated to occur in August.
Thompson mentioned that the required amount of salt to fill the shed has already been purchased in advance at a favorable rate.
“We had surplus funds, so we bought 400 tons of salt in the spring and filled all applicable areas. At this point, we have an ample supply for the next season,” he said.
Thompson said the village has taken steps to address the problem by re-engineering the ground surrounding the barn. However, he noted that this solution will incur additional costs beyond the initial plan. Thompson assured the board that the project’s funding would not be a concern as they have access to New York State Touring Route funds. Initially, the village had $400,000 allocated for the project, but this amount has been increased to $711,000.
Thompson clarified that the state funding is reimbursable, meaning the village must initially cover the expenses and subsequently be reimbursed. According to the New York state website, the New York State Touring Route Program allocates $100 million in state funds to support the construction and repair of transportation facilities, such as highways, bridges, and highway-railroad crossings, for cities, towns, and villages based on their responsibility for maintaining touring route miles.
In addition to the state funds, the village had previously approved the use of $85,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct the salt barn’s concrete pad.
