POTSDAM — The town’s six snowplows will have names when they next go out to battle winter weather.
Town Councilor Sarah L. Lister organized contest to help raise spirits over the winter.
“When a resident suggested this fun idea we decided to go for it,” Ms. Lister said in her announcement of the contest.
Names were submitted by residents of the town and from several Potsdam Central School classrooms.
The submission link was share widely on social media, Ms. Lister said.
Members of the town board selected the six names from a list of 38 submissions, including from 11 classrooms.
Town Highway Superintendent John Keleher will decide which plows get which names.
The names chosen were:
Keep on Rollin, a tribute to Rollin Beattie, the former town supervisor; Plowed to be an American; Snow Dozer; Plowy McPlowface, a reference to Boaty McBoatface, the public choice for the name of a British polar research ship, which has become a metaphor for what happens when you let the internet decide things; Johnny B,, a tribute to the submitter’s friend and former snowplow wingman for the village; and Plowsdam Good.
Of the 37 entries, Plowy McPlowface was suggested seven times.
Some suggestions not chosen by the Council included: Brinestone Plowboy; OMW2PYR, for On My Way 2 Plow Your Road; madstoP floW, Potsdam Wolf backwards; Gwyneth “Plow” trow and Snowy McPlow Snow.
