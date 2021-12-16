Potsdam native Garth R. Griffin United States Navy accomplishments

Aviation Structural Mechanic-Safety Equipment First Class (Aviation Warfare) Garth R. Griffin was born in 1989 in Potsdam and graduated from Brasher Falls and enlisted into the United States navy in 2009.
Upon completion of Recruit Training, he attended “A” school at NATTC Naval Air Station Pensacola, FL. He was selected as class leader and graduated amongst the top in his class.
His first duty station was Fleet Logistics Support Squadron Six One (VR-61) in Whidbey Island, WA from May 2010 to August 2013. As a maintenance Technician, he completed two detachment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. While aboard, he became a qualified Plane Captain, shift supervisor, and was promoted to Petty Officer Third Class.
From September 2013 to 2017, while aboard VAQ-209, he was Meritoriously advanced to Petty Officer Second Class and served as the Work Center 13B Supervisor. He completed his the first ever Navy Reserve EA-18G PACOM deployment in support of Joint and Coalition Operations, and his subject matter expertise became widely known. He personally led three physiological event investigations and was often requested TAD by name to assist neighboring commands.
In September 2017, he was assigned orders to VR-16 to assume his current duties on the C-40A Clipper. While assigned, Petty Officer Griffin was named Sailor of the Year at his command, NAS Whidbey.
He is the son of the late Michael R. Griffin and Laura Roscoe-Griffin.
