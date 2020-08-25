POTSDAM — Officials in the village, as well as Black Lives Matter Potsdam, responded to anti-police graffiti found over the last few days in the village.
The letters ACAB, which stands for “all cops are bastards,” were painted on several fixtures in Ives Park, including the playground and a bench.
A statement shared by Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler on behalf of the village said officials found the messages “troubling” and promoted a message of unification.
“No matter the underlying message, though, we have any number of ways for our citizens to express your views — taking part in public demonstrations, speaking in meetings, writing letters and serving on committees, to name just a few,” the village statement reads. “Leaving permanent ink on our treasured community facilities does not lead to any meaningful discourse. We continue to believe as a village that black lives matter, and will not let these incidents deter us from doing our part to unify our community. We do however take the defacement of public and private property very seriously, and ask for the community’s help in finding the perpetrator(s) and reporting any graffiti promptly should you find it.”
A statement posted to Facebook on behalf of the Potsdam-based Black Lives Matter group also condemned the grafitti.
“BLM Potsdam, NY takes appropriate and positive actions to making good change in St. Lawrence County,” the BLM statement reads. “So anyone supporting the changes we seek for black and brown lives is expected to also take appropriate actions and positive actions to making good change. Messing up property here is not going to have a positive outcome to the messages that BLM Potsdam, NY is fighting for black and brown lives every day. Use your voice, use your power, it’s within each of us. It’s how we use it that matters.”
The messages have since been removed.
