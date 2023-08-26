Potsdam officials consider speed reduction on portion of Route 11B

Mike Brumme moves building materials on Aug. 8 as renovation of the Airport Diner on Route 11B in Potsdam progresses. The building is located in a 45 mph zone of Route 11B that is being considered for a speed reduction to 30 mph. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Village officials are considering changing the 45 mph section on the outer Elm Street area of State Route 11B to 30 mph.

During Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson said the consideration is in response to requests from citizens.

