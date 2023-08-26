POTSDAM — Village officials are considering changing the 45 mph section on the outer Elm Street area of State Route 11B to 30 mph.
During Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson said the consideration is in response to requests from citizens.
“There’s a lot of concern about young people, and adults as well, walking in that area and folks not abiding by the 45 mph zone,” he said.
The highway is 55 mph, then changes to 45 mph around the area of Heath and Needham roads continues past Potsdam Municipal Airport Damon Field, then goes down to 30 mph in the area of Morningside Drive.
Thompson said he’s witnessed hazardous driving in that area with drivers not abiding by the 45 mph speed limit.
“I know that in the past myself, I’ve been out there with DPW on water breaks. If it wasn’t for the police department’s willingness to work with us and bring a car out there and actually sit there and be seen, it would have been a much more hazardous situation,” he told village trustees.
On Friday, he added that “with increased development in the Route 11B corridor, it’s prudent to have the speed reduction.”
Thompson said he and Police Chief Michael P. Ames are working with the state Department of Transportation to get a better understanding of the legal process for pursuing the speed reduction. The village administrator said this is his first time dealing with a speed reduction.
“In a week or two, we should have a much clearer path forward,” Thompson said.
A closed diner that had become derelict has been fixed up and is reopening. It’s located in the 45 mph zone.
The village and town boards each have previously voted to annex the land on which the diner is situated to the village. Developer Ronald B. Page told the boards in a joint meeting that he wanted the annexation so the diner can have more dependable village water and sewer service. Several dozen area residents showed up to that joint meeting, with all who spoke being in favor of the annexation.
On March 1, Page acquired the parcel of land at 215 and 219 Route 11B for $45,000 from the estate of Janet Lindsay.
The property, situated on former town land, is bordered on three sides by the village’s Damon Field Airport, which is located on village property.
The last diner on the lot, under the management of Cheryl and Dave Denny, closed in September 2019.
